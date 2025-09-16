UN condemns Israel’s Qatar attack as threat to regional peace and stability

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief has condemned Israel’s airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar as a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Volker Turk warned that last week’s attack represented a shocking breach of international law during his address to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

Israel’s strike on negotiators in Doha on September 9 killed five Hamas members and one Qatari security officer, drawing widespread international condemnation.

The attack prompted strong criticism from Gulf monarchies allied with the United States, despite their close relationship with Israel’s main backer.

Turk described the incident as an assault on regional peace and stability and a blow against the integrity of mediation processes worldwide during the council’s urgent debate.

The UN rights chief explicitly condemned the attack and called on all governments to join in condemning Israel’s actions.

The Human Rights Council convened its tenth urgent debate since 2006 following official requests from Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

Israel reacted angrily to the urgent debate, with Ambassador Daniel Meron calling it another shameful chapter in the council’s ongoing abuse.

Meron accused the council of serving as a platform for anti-Israel propaganda while ignoring Hamas atrocities and brutal realities on the ground.

Turk stated that Israel’s attack violated the right to life under international human rights law and principles of international humanitarian law.

The UN official emphasized that targeting parties engaged in internationally supported mediation undermines Qatar’s crucial role as a peace broker.

Turk characterized the strike as an attack on global efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully through diplomatic channels.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for accountability for unlawful killings and reaffirmation of mediation processes’ importance. – AFP