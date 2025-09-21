UN High Seas Treaty to take effect as 60 countries ratify agreement

NEW YORK: A UN international agreement to protect the high seas is to take effect after at least 60 states ratified it before Saturday’s deadline, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

“This is a milestone in ending irresponsible overfishing and advancing global marine conservation,” Dr Sandra Altherr of Pro Wildlife said in a statement published by the High Seas Alliance, a network of non-governmental organisations working to protect marine life.

Russ Feingold from the Campaign for Nature stated that, in this challenging time for international relations, “this is an important achievement which shows that multilateralism is still alive and that the international community can still come together to achieve great things”.

The agreement establishes the framework for designating large marine protected areas on the high seas and for conducting environmental impact assessments before certain activities affecting the marine environment.

In March 2023, more than 160 states reached an agreement in New York after lengthy negotiations.

With the sufficient number of ratifications, the treaty can now come into effect in 120 days, on Jan 17, 2026, according to the United Nations.

While Germany and the United States have signed the treaty, neither has yet ratified it. In Germany, a new law is required for ratification.

“The Treaty is the first legally binding international agreement safeguarding marine life in the High Seas, which covers two-thirds of the world’s ocean and plays a critical role in ensuring a healthy planet,“ wrote the High Seas Alliance- BERNAMA-dpa