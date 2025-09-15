UN rights council to hold urgent debate on Israel’s Qatar strike

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council will host an urgent debate on Tuesday regarding Israel’s airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The council announced on Monday that the debate would proceed after receiving two official requests for discussion.

Pakistan submitted one request on behalf of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states while Kuwait submitted another representing the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

This marks the council’s tenth urgent debate since its establishment in 2006.

The session will specifically address Israel’s military action against Qatar on 9 September 2025.

Israel conducted strikes against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital last week, resulting in five Hamas member deaths and one Qatari security officer fatality.

The attack prompted widespread international condemnation, including from Gulf monarchies that maintain alliances with the United States. – AFP