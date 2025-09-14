US and China begin trade talks in Madrid, discussing tariffs and TikTok

KUALA LUMPUR: Trade negotiations between the United States and China commenced in Madrid on Sunday, with both nations confirming their participation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are leading their respective delegations in discussions covering economic matters and the TikTok controversy.

The Chinese delegation will remain in the Spanish capital until Wednesday, according to official statements from Beijing.

Trade relations between Washington and Beijing have experienced significant volatility throughout 2025, marked by reciprocal tariff increases from both sides.

Tariffs reached triple-digit percentages at one point this year, causing substantial disruptions to global supply chains.

Both nations subsequently agreed to reduce tensions by temporarily lowering tariffs to 30% for the United States and 10% for China.

They extended their tariff truce in August by delaying the reimposition of higher duties for another 90 days, maintaining the current rates until November 10.

The TikTok dispute features prominently on the meeting agenda, with the September 17 deadline approaching for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban.

China’s commerce ministry urged the United States on Friday to resolve the TikTok issue through dialogue and mutual respect.

US President Donald Trump has extended the TikTok deadline for the third time, postponing the implementation of a federal law requiring the app’s sale or ban.

The talks are being held at the Palacio de Santa Cruz, which serves as the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. – AFP