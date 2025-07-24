US approves $322 million arms sale to Ukraine for air defense

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved $322 million in arms sales to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses and armored combat capabilities. The decision comes after a temporary pause in some weapons shipments earlier this month, even as Kyiv faced intensified Russian missile and drone strikes.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed the sale includes HAWK air defense equipment worth up to $172 million and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle support valued at $150 million. “This sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability,“ the DSCA stated.

The Bradley equipment aims to address Ukraine’s “urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for United States provided vehicles and weapon systems.” The State Department has approved the potential sales, with the DSCA notifying Congress, which must still authorize the transactions.

This latest military aid follows a $310.5 million package announced in May for F-16 training and sustainment. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the US has committed over $65 billion in military assistance under former President Joe Biden. However, current President Donald Trump, historically skeptical of Ukraine aid, has not announced new support packages since taking office in January. - AFP