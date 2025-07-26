US condemns French probe into X platform over alleged interference

WASHINGTON: US officials have strongly condemned France’s criminal investigation into social media platform X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, over suspicions of foreign interference. The US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor stated on X, “Democratic governments should allow all voices to be heard, not silence speech they dislike. The United States will defend the free speech of all Americans against acts of foreign censorship.”

Paris cybercrime prosecutors initiated the police probe on July 11, citing potential crimes such as manipulating and extracting data from automated systems “as part of a criminal gang.” X has denied the allegations, labeling them “politically motivated” and refusing to comply with requests to disclose its recommendation algorithm and real-time data.

The investigation stems from two January complaints alleging that X’s algorithm facilitated foreign interference in French politics. Eric Bothorel, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron’s party, accused the platform of reducing “diversity of voices and options” and criticised Musk’s “personal interventions” in its management.

X responded, “categorically denies all allegations,“ arguing the probe “is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech.” Musk, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, has drawn criticism for his involvement in European politics, including endorsing Germany’s far-right AfD party ahead of elections.

Bothorel remarked, “Democracy is too fragile to let digital platform owners tell us what to think, who to vote for or even who to hate.” - AFP