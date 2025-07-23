US envoy to finalize Gaza aid corridor in Europe talks

WASHINGTON: The United States announced that a senior envoy will travel to Europe to negotiate a ceasefire and finalize an aid corridor for Gaza, where starvation-related deaths are rising.

Steve Witkoff, a key negotiator under former President Donald Trump, is set to hold discussions this week, according to unnamed US officials.

Officials clarified that Witkoff may extend his trip to the Middle East to continue diplomatic efforts.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated, “We have a strong hope that we will come forward with another ceasefire as well as a humanitarian corridor for aid to flow, that both sides have in fact agreed to.”

Bruce did not provide specifics on the proposed aid corridor or its connection to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed initiative.

The GHF has faced criticism after Israeli forces reportedly killed over 1,000 Palestinians seeking food aid since late May.

The UN confirmed most deaths occurred near GHF distribution sites. - AFP