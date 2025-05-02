A Vietnamese man was sentenced to 44 years in prison for attempting to carry out a suicide attack at Heathrow International Airport in London, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Minh Quang Pham, 41, who was alleged to have traveled to Yemen to receive military training from al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, had previously pleaded guilty charges that included providing material support to the group.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle R. Sassoon described his actions not only as an affront to the safety of the U.S. “but to the principles of peace and security that we hold dear.”

“Today’s sentencing underscores our collective resolve to stop terrorism before it occurs, and place would-be terrorists in prison,“ Sassoon said in a statement.

The Justice Department said Pham traveled from the United Kingdom to Yemen in December 2010 and took an oath of allegiance to the militant group, which the United States lists as a terrorist organization.

He spent a year in Yemen, where he received “military-type” training and helped prepare the group’s magazine, Inspire, working directly with Samir Khan, a U.S. citizen who served as its editor and died in a U.S. drone strike in 2011, according to the department.

Pham was arrested by British authorities in 2011 and extradited to the United States four years later to face terrorism charges, it added.