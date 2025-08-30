WHO warns of severe global Cholera outbreak

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday that the cholera epidemic has sharply increased in 31 countries this year, noting that more than 400,000 new cases have been recorded, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The WHO said in a statement that the global cholera situation continues to deteriorate, driven by conflict and poverty.

It noted that conflicts, mass displacement, natural disasters, and climate change have exacerbated the disease’s spread, particularly in rural areas and those affected by floods, where poor infrastructure and limited access to healthcare have delayed treatment.

The WHO said that it had recorded approximately 409,222 cases and 4,738 deaths worldwide from the beginning of the year until August 17.

It noted that although the number of cases decreased by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, the death rate increased by about 46 per cent. It also highlighted the risk of subsequent spread within countries, which remains extremely high given the scale, severity, and interconnected nature of these epidemics.

The mortality rate in six countries exceeds 1 per cent, revealing serious gaps in case management and delays in accessing care.

The WHO revealed that cholera has emerged in countries that have not reported large numbers of cases for years, such as the Republic of Congo and Chad, which recorded the highest mortality rates in the world at 7.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

Sudan remains the most affected country in the world by cholera, having recorded more than 2,400 deaths this year in 17 of its 18 states.

Cholera is usually accompanied by acute diarrhoea caused by ingesting water or food contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is easily treated, particularly by rehydrating the patient, but it can lead to death within hours if left untreated- BERNAMA-QNA