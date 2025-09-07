Wildfires erupt in Portugal and Spain with hundreds of firefighters deployed

LISBON: Hundreds of firefighters are battling fresh wildfires in Portugal and Spain following a summer of devastating blazes across the region.

The largest fire is raging in Seia in central Portugal where 600 firefighters have been deployed to tackle flames fanned by strong winds.

Several roads have been closed as the priority remains protecting homes according to civil protection authorities.

Police have arrested one person suspected of starting the fire in Portugal.

In Spain authorities confined the small village of Castromil in the northwest as a precaution due to a nearby blaze.

The area was hit hard by a wave of devastating fires in August with one fire reviving on Saturday due to strong winds.

Spain ended a state of emergency on Sunday that had been in effect for several weeks due to one of the worst wildfire waves in recent years.

Four people were killed and over 300,000 hectares burnt during Spain’s wildfire crisis.

Central and northern Portugal were also ravaged in August by devastating wildfires that killed four people and caused several injuries.

The Portugal fires destroyed approximately 254,000 hectares representing the worst toll since 2017.

Portugal experienced its hottest summer since 1931 this year according to the national meteorological agency. – AFP