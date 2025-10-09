Zelensky says Russia aims to sow chaos with energy infrastructure strikes

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately trying to create chaos in Ukraine through systematic attacks on the country’s energy grid and railway infrastructure.

Moscow has significantly escalated its aerial assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems in recent weeks.

Zelensky stated that Russia’s primary objective is to inflict psychological pressure on the civilian population by disrupting essential services.

These recent attacks follow a familiar pattern established during previous winter campaigns in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The Ukrainian president revealed that Russian strikes have already placed significant strain on the country’s gas infrastructure this year.

Zelensky warned that continued attacks on gas facilities could force Ukraine to increase its energy imports substantially.

Ukraine has simultaneously intensified its own drone and missile operations against targets within Russian territory.

Zelensky described these Ukrainian counterstrikes as producing tangible results and impacting Russia’s domestic fuel prices.

He claimed that Ukrainian attacks have destroyed approximately 20% of Russia’s gasoline supply capacity.

The Ukrainian leader cited evidence showing Russia has been forced to increase fuel imports from both China and Belarus.

Ukraine recently demonstrated its striking capability by hitting a power station in Russia’s Belgorod border region.

This successful strike resulted in significant power outages across the affected Russian area. – AFP