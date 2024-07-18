3 children among victims of fire in Southern France

PARIS: Three children were among the seven people killed in a fire overnight on Wednesday in Nice, France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media X, according to Xinhua.

“The rapid action of the fire department should have prevented many more victims,“ said the minister, adding that an investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the fire.

According to local media, the building that caught fire is in the Moulins district of Nice. A total of 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire. - Bernama, Xinhua