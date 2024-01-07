3 killed in tourist plane crash in France

PARIS: Three people died after a small tourist plane crashed in France on Sunday, according to Xinhua.

The aircraft would have hit a high voltage line before crashing onto the A4 highway at around 3.45 pm local time (1345 GMT) near the French town of Collegien, about 30 km from Paris, BFMTV news channel reported.

Traffic near the accident scene on the highway, which connects Paris and Strasbourg, is suspended, the news channel added.

According to local media, the Air Transport Gendarmerie will investigate the accident, alongside France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.