9 killed, 2 injured as residential building collapses in Pakistan's Punjab

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed and two others severely injured on Tuesday after a residential building collapsed in Multan city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local authorities said.

The three-storey building fell early morning near the Haram Gate area of the city, Kaleem Ullah, a district emergency official of Multan who was leading the rescue operation, told Xinhua.

A total of 11 people got trapped under rubble, he said, adding that after hours of rescue and search operation, nine bodies had been recovered while two were rescued alive.

All the victims were shifted to a local hospital, he said.

The deceased included seven people of the same family, he added. - Bernama