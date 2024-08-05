Cancer patient gets wish to be ‘mermaid princess’

PETALING JAYA: Nine-year-old Ayra Medina Fizrullah’s dream of becoming a “mermaid princess” is set to be fulfilled, thanks to Make-A-Wish Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children aged between three and 18.

She suffers from stage four Neuroblastoma, which is a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue and usually affects children under five years old.

Partnering with Sunway Malls and Theme Parks, the organisation invites all Malaysians to join the event, “Pearl of Hope: A Royal Celebration”, at Sunway Lagoon.

The event is made even more special as Ayra Medina’s wish will be the 1,000th since it first started working closely with selected hospitals in 2010 to make wishes come true.

It will be held on May 19, from 9.30am to 12pm, and will culminate with a “mermaid coronation” for Ayra Medina.

Make-A-Wish Malaysia CEO Irene Tan said the event will feature activities inspired by Ayra Medina’s dream.

Those with Neuroblastoma suffer symptoms such as fatigue and decreased appetite. They may also develop a lump in the chest, neck or abdomen.

Treatment includes chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, while the outlook varies depending on the stage of the disease, the child’s age and risk category.

“The vision of the organisation has always been to bring renewed hope, strength and encouragement to every child and family through fulfilling their wishes.

“The wishes we grant would not be possible without the support of our donors, partners and community. We are immensely grateful to Sunway Malls and Theme Parks for fulfilling Ayra Medina’s wish.

“We also ask all Malaysians to come and experience first-hand the same joy, hope and strength that she and her family may find through the event.”

On the partnership with the organisation, Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan said it is committed to creating a memorable experience for Ayra Medina and her family.

“We are happy to partner with the organisation in fulfilling her wish, which we are sure will bring renewed hope, strength and encouragement.

“We are honoured to be part of the event and we look forward to providing Ayra Medina and all attendees with unforgettable memories.”

He said the public will get to experience a series of underwater-themed activities and witness the “coronation” of Ayra Medina.

Those interested in joining the event may download the Make-A-Wish MY app on Apple Store and Google Play.

They could also subscribe to its newsletter to receive an invitation. Tickets will be limited to one adult and one child, aged 18 and below per app user, while stocks last.

To stay updated about the organisation or the event, one could also use its app or visit https://makeawish.org.my/.

The organisation is also on Facebook and Instagram, both named Make-A-Wish Malaysia, in which it shares the latest updates on its works.

Make-A-Wish Malaysia is part of a global movement that started back in 1980 in Arizona, US, when seven-year-old Chris Greicius, who was battling Leukaemia, wished to become a police officer.

His wish inspired the global movement that has since transformed millions of lives. Since then, the organisation has granted over 500,000 wishes worldwide while serving critically ill children in nearly 50 countries across five continents, including Malaysia.