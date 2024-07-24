Aircraft carrying 19 people crashes in Nepal

ISTANBUL: The whereabouts of 19 people remain unknown after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Nepal on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) cited the daily Kathmandu Post as reporting.

The aircraft, belonging to Saurya Airlines, “crashed during takeoff” at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the capital, Kathmandu,

Premnath Thakur, the TIA spokesman said the incident occurred at around 11 am local time (0515GMT).

Among the 19 people on board were crew members, and the plane was en route to Pokhara city in central Nepal.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site.