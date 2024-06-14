Allowing Thai tour buses to enter Malaysia will boost tourism industry - Pattani Governor

PATTANI: The Malaysian government’s decision to allow the entry of tour buses from Thailand into Malaysia will boost tourism in both countries, said Pattani Governor Pateemoh Sadeeyamu.

Pateemoh said with the permission, many Thai tourists will travel to Malaysia, which has many tourist attractions.

According to her, the move will indirectly strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Thailand.

“Therefore, I would like to thank the Malaysian government for allowing the entry of tour buses from Thailand.

“In addition, I would also like to welcome the arrival of tourists from Malaysia to Thailand, which is known as a food paradise.”

Pateemoh said this to reporters during the official visit of Ambassadors of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to southern Thailand.

Last May, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had announced that tour buses from Thailand were allowed to enter Malaysia but they had to make an application with the Land Public Transport Agency first and a temporary permit would be issued to the applicant.