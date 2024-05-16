Anwar visit to enhance Malaysia-Uzbekistan ties

TASHKENT: The official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Uzbekistan from May 17 to 19 would enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries.

Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah Illias said Malaysia and Uzbekistan have enjoyed close relations since they established ties in 1992.

He said the last visit of a Malaysian prime minister to Uzbekistan was made by Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2008.

“Both countries share many things in international forums. The strength of the relationship between the two countries is more towards education and tourism,“ he told Malaysian journalists here.

He added that with Batik Air flights to Uzbekistan, the relationship between the two countries in terms of tourism and business has been further enhanced.

“Many Uzbek tourists want to go to Malaysia because of the attractive tourist spots such as beaches and tropical forests. Business activities are also increasing from year to year,“ said Ilham Tuah.

According to Wisma Putra, the visit is at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

On the first day of the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Mirziyoyev for a bilateral meeting to discuss relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan, as well as explore potential areas of cooperation.

The prime minister will then visit the Imam Hazrati Complex, where the original manuscript of the Caliph Uthman Quran (Mashaf Uthmani) – the oldest in the world – is kept and displayed.

From Tashkent, the prime minister will travel to Samarkand on May 18 , where he is expected to address the High-Level Uzbekistan-Malaysian Business Forum held at the Silk Road Samarkand Tourism Complex.

The forum, hosted by Uzbekistan, will also be attended by Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

In 2023, Malaysia-Uzbekistan’s total trade was RM451.1 million (US$94.03 million), with exports to Uzbekistan amounting to RM449 million (US$93.6 million) and imports amounting to RM1.99 million (US$414,518).