DPM Fadillah arrives in Peru for APEC Energy Ministers’ meeting

LIMA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived here today to attend the Energy Ministers’ Meeting (EMM) under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was met on arrival at the Jorge Chàvez International Airport by Mohamed Shahiran Mohamed Shah, Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Peru.

This is Fadillah’s maiden official visit to the republic.

APEC 2024 Chair Peru is hosting the two-day EMM meeting, the highest level for APEC economic leaders responsible for energy development.

During his visit from Aug 14 to 16, Fadillah would be highlighting Malaysia’s stance on implementing the country’s energy transition efforts, ensuring inclusive and equitable energy transition, and its aspirations towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This will be done via the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (HETR), and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.

Fadillah is also scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with counterparts from APEC economies and international industry players to expand cooperation networks in various energy fields, particularly those that support the country’s energy transition commitments and initiatives.

APEC secretariat, in a recent statement, said senior officials, ministers, and experts from 21 APEC economies will be gathering in Peru from Aug 12 to 25 to deliberate on policies regarding food security, energy sustainability, public health improvement, economic growth and resilience.

The meetings would include the 14th Energy Ministerial Meeting on Aug 15-16; the 14th High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy on Aug 18; and the APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting on Aug 19.