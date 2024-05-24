Eight killed, 60 injured in western India chemical plant explosion

NEW DELHI: Eight people were killed while 60 injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in western India on Thursday.

The blast took place in a boiler at the Amudan Chemical Company plant, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Thane city’s Dombivli suburb, about 35 km from Mumbai.

Local media reported that the roofs of adjacent factories were blown off due to the explosion’s impact.

“Six men and two women were killed in the incident but their bodies were charred beyond recognition,“ Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management unit chief Yasin Tadvi was quoted as saying.

The local media citing the state’s industries minister Uday Samant reported that those killed were working in nearby factories.