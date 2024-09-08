EU allocates €43m for Palestinian authority salaries

BRUSSELS: The European Union has announced a €43 million contribution to assist the Palestinian Authority in paying salaries and pensions for its employees and retirees in the West Bank, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

According to the EU, this financial aid is intended to help the Palestinian Authority meet part of its obligations to its civil servants amid severe financial difficulties caused by a prolonged economic crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The situation is exacerbated by irregular Palestinian tax clearance payments and ongoing deductions by Israel.

The bloc pointed out that the €43 million is part of an emergency short-term financial support package aimed at addressing the immediate financial needs of the Palestinian Authority.

This support targets civil service employees, primarily in the health and education sectors in the West Bank, as well as retirees.

The EU’s Deputy Representative, Maria Velasco, emphasised the Union’s ongoing commitment to providing substantial contributions to the Palestinian Authority’s budget, particularly during critical times.

She stated, “The EU continues to provide significant support to help pay salaries for government employees and retirees. We support Palestinian teachers, health workers, and social workers who are crucial to education, health, and social services. Our contributions to government salaries and pensions reaffirm our commitment to the efforts in building a Palestinian state.”

The EU also urged Israel to stop withholding Palestinian tax revenues and to honour its obligations under existing agreements.

It also called on Israel to take immediate steps to improve the deteriorating economic situation in the occupied territories, such as removing restrictions on Palestinian labour access. - Bernama, WAFA