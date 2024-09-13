EU extends sanctions against Russian, Ukrainian individuals until March 2025

MOSCOW: The European Union has extended sanctions imposed on Russian and Ukrainian individuals over the conflict in Ukraine until mid-March 2025, reported Sputnik.

“This Decision shall apply until 15 March 2025,“ read the document published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.

The decision took immediate effect. It concerns more than 2,000 individuals and legal entities that are accused by Brussels of “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

Restrictive measures include travel bans and assets freezing. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing financial support to individuals on the sanctions list.

The EU has voided restrictive measures against Nikita Mazepin, a former Formula 1 racer, and Evgeny Prigozhin’s mother, Violetta. Five deceased persons have also been removed from the list.

Individual sanctions against citizens of Russia and Ukraine were first imposed in March 2014 and extended every six months. The latest package of sanctions came in force in June. Sanctions can be appealed with the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg. Russia has consistently stated that it will be able to withstand the sanctions pressure.

- Bernama, Sputnik