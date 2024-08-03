European members of NATO welcome Sweden’s accession to alliance

ATHENS: Major European powers welcomed Sweden’s formal entry into NATO on Thursday, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

Hailing it as a historical day and congratulating Sweden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “NATO is the most successful defensive alliance in history, standing as a bulwark of freedom and democracy for three-quarters of a century.”

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on X that he called his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson to congratulate him on Sweden’s membership in the alliance.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also congratulated Sweden, saying “Welcome Sweden” on X with the hashtags #StrongerTogether and #WeareNATO.

Also welcoming the development, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said on X that Sweden’s accession strengthens the alliance.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu hailed Sweden’s membership in the alliance as its 32nd member in a post on X and said she looks forward to welcoming her Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom at the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in April.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also welcomed the development through short video messages they posted on X.

Commenting on the matter, Greece’s Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said: “Welcome to an Alliance that is not merely defensive, but also defends values.”

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, abandoning their longstanding non-alignment policies, a decision spurred by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) border with Russia, became the 31st member of the alliance on 4 April 2023.

Sweden completed its membership procedures after Hungary became the last NATO member to ratify the country’s membership last week, and the instruments of ratification were sent Thursday to Washington.

Sweden’s flag will be raised alongside the other 31 members in a ceremony Monday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to mark the access.-Bernama