ASP among five policemen charged with gang robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent and four police corporals pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a Chinese national woman of RM140,000 in an apartment last month.

ASP Mohd Faizol Ismail, 41, and the other four policemen, namely Khairil Annuar Sulaiman, 39, Mohd Zaidi Jamaludin, 35, Mohd Adrafil Adlan Roslan, 28 and Ahmad Rohafiz Abdul Rani, 39, were charged with robbing RM140,000 belonging to one Zhang Chenxuan, in her 20s, in an apartment unit in Jalan Tun Razak, Wangsa Maju, here at 5.30 pm last April 6.

They were charged with committing gang robbery, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed the five accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety each and fixed June 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh prosecuted, while lawyer Gurmukh Singh Sandhu, represented Khairil Annuar, Mohd Zaidi, Ahmad Rohafiz and Mohd Faizol.

The other accused, Mohd Adrafil Adlan, was represented by lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan.

