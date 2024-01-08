  1. World

Heavy rain affects 1.2 mln in China’s Hunan, rescue efforts underway

Members of a rescue team walk to a flood-affacted area in Zixing, in central China’s Hunan province on July 29, 2024. Seven people died and three were missing after heavy rain and flooding hit central China’s Hunan province, state media reported on July 30.Members of a rescue team walk to a flood-affacted area in Zixing, in central China’s Hunan province on July 29, 2024. Seven people died and three were missing after heavy rain and flooding hit central China’s Hunan province, state media reported on July 30.

CHANGSHA: As of 7 am on Thursday, heavy rainfall had affected over 1.2 million residents in central China’s Hunan Province. In response, various resources have been mobilised for rescue and relief work.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said on Thursday that the area of damaged crops caused by Typhoon Gaemi has reached 127,000 hectares, and 96,500 people have been safely relocated, reported Xinhua.

As of Wednesday, the provincial aviation emergency rescue center deployed four helicopters to participate in rescue operations in Zixing City, one of the areas severely affected by the rainfall. A total of 258 flights have been conducted, transporting approximately 73 tonnes of supplies and transferring 92 injured individuals and pregnant women.

Currently, the province continues to maintain a Level II emergency response for flooding and a Level III emergency response for geological disasters. Rescue teams are still working tirelessly to address the ongoing impact of Typhoon Gaemi.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control and geological disasters, with Level I being the most urgent response. - Bernama, Xinhua