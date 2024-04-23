MOSCOW: Admissions to hospitals for vaping and smoking e-cigarettes have increased by 733 per cent over the past four years since 2020 in those under the age of 20, including children under the age of five, Sputnik quoted The New York Post report, citing data from NHS England.

Total admissions to hospitals for vaping-related disorders, including both children and adults, have risen by 276 per cent since 2020, the report said on Monday.

There were 50 hospitalisations for vaping-related disorders last year, including 11 children aged four or under, the tabloid reported, adding that there were no preschoolers admitted to hospitals for smoking e-cigarettes in 2020, and only six young people required medical assistance.

The admission of children for vaping-related disorders made up just 6 per cent of total admissions in 2020, the report said. However, some 14 per cent of the 365 vaping-related hospitalisations were those under the age of 19.

The statistics further showed that in 2020, of the 97 people hospitalised, 19 were children; in 2021, of the 300 people hospitalised, 19 were children; in 2022, the number rose to 457, including five children; and in 2023, of the 365 people hospitalised, 50 were children.

The report also said that females are now being admitted to hospitals for vaping problems more often — 57 per cent of the total number of admissions in 2023 compared to 46 per cent in 2020