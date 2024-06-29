India grants visa fee exemption for ordinary Thai passport holders

BANGKOK: Thais applying for an e-Tourist visa to India will be granted a 30-day visa fee exemption, starting on July 1 to Dec 31 this year.

In a statement, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said the Indian government has announced the e-Tourist visa fee exemption for holders of ordinary Thai passports to promote tourism.

“Under this scheme, Thai tourists can visit India for up to 30 days with double entry without paying any visa fees,“ it said.

The ministry said e-Tourist visas must be applied in advance at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in /evisa/tvoa.html.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday also announced that Malaysians will be granted a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry and a fee exemption for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.