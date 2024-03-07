Iran exports 25 tonnes of saffron in two months

TEHRAN: Iran has exported over 25 tonnes of saffron valued at US$22 million to 37 countries in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - May 20), according to a senior official with the Agricultural Jihad Ministry (MAJ).

Iranian news agency (IRNA) Hossein Zeinali said China, the UAE, Spain, Afghanistan and Italy were top five destinations for Iranian saffron.

The country produced over 238 tonnes of saffron last year which were dispatched to the domestic and international markets, he stated.

Over 127,000 hectares of land are under saffron cultivation in Iran, the official said, adding that the provinces of Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan are the two main hubs of saffron production in the country.