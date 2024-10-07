Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to be sworn in on July 30

TEHRAN: The swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled for July 30, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The announcement was made by Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, on Wednesday.

In addition to senior Iranian officials, the ceremony will be attended by foreign guests from various countries, Yousefi informed IRNA.

According to the plan, the ceremony will take place after the Supreme Leader formally approves the president.

Pezeshkian, 69, was elected as the ninth president of Iran after the votes of the July 5 presidential runoff were counted.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, secured 16,384,403 votes, while his opponent, Jalili, received 13,538,179 votes.