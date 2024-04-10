  1. World

Japan to sweep airports after WWII bomb blast

AFP
This recent handout photo released to AFP by the Miyazaki Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on October 4, 2024 shows debris on the edge of the airport tarmac after an unexploded World War II US bomb blew up less than a minute after a passenger jet taxied past on October 2 at Miyazaki airport in southern Kyushu island. A total of 55 flights were cancelled on October 2, according to All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, affecting more than 3,400 passengers, with flights resuming the next day. - AFP PHOTO / Miyazaki Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and TourismThis recent handout photo released to AFP by the Miyazaki Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on October 4, 2024 shows debris on the edge of the airport tarmac after an unexploded World War II US bomb blew up less than a minute after a passenger jet taxied past on October 2 at Miyazaki airport in southern Kyushu island. A total of 55 flights were cancelled on October 2, according to All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, affecting more than 3,400 passengers, with flights resuming the next day. - AFP PHOTO / Miyazaki Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

TOKYO: Japan will sweep regional airports for more unexploded ordnance after a bomb dropped by the United States in World War II blew up on a taxiway in the south, the country’s transport minister said Friday.

The 250-kilogram (550-pound) device blew up on Wednesday at Miyazaki airport -- a former base for “kamikaze” suicide pilots during the war -- shortly after a passenger jet taxied past.

Footage obtained by AFP showed a plume of soil blasting at least 10 metres (30 feet) into the air, with the explosion leaving behind a crater several metres across.

No one was injured but flights were suspended until the evening.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told a briefing on Friday that he had “ordered the magnetic search at Miyazaki airport” and other airports.

The search will initially focus on airports in the regional commercial hubs of Sendai, Fukuoka and Naha, according to national broadcaster NHK.

All once hosted wartime military facilities, local media said.

At Miyazaki, three bombs have been found since 2011, including a one-tonne device discovered during resurfacing work at the airport’s parking apron, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Miyazaki airport originated in 1943 as an imperial Japanese navy base, sending dozens of “kamikaze” aircraft on suicide missions.

Before the nuclear bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in 1945, the US Air Force heavily bombarded dozens of Japanese cities.

Hundreds of thousands of citizens were killed, including around 100,000 in Tokyo on one night in March 1945 alone.

In the year to April 2024, Japan’s military safely removed 2,348 unexploded devices, 441 of them in the southern region of Okinawa, according to the Self Defense Forces.

Open Two Websites with Image

Clickable Image