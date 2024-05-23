Japan willing to cooperate with Malaysia to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine - PM Anwar

TOKYO: Japan has expressed its willingness to cooperate with Malaysia in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was conveyed to him by his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, during their meeting today.

Anwar, who is on a three-day working visit to the Land of the Rising Sun, posted on Facebook that the aid would encompass the aspects of health, solid waste management and the reconstruction of devastated areas.

“During the meeting, both of us also assessed the progress of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment, trade, high technology, energy transition, environmental cooperation, defence and security, capacity and talent development, as well as higher education.

“We also touched on other issues of mutual interest including the conflict in Palestine for which I once again expressed solidarity for the people of that country.

“I hope that Malaysia’s relationship with Japan continues to be strengthened to be able to attract more investment for the sake of the country’s economic progress and potential,” said Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance.

In a separate post, Anwar said he also led the Malaysian delegation in the meetings with captains of industry and top executives from various companies based in Japan, including IHI Corporation, Nisshin Oilio Group Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, ENEOS, Mitsubishi Corporation and Tokyo Gas.

“I also use this opportunity to assure them that Malaysia remains the best destination and choice for investment.

“I also emphasise that Malaysia has stability and an investment ecosystem that is conducive for any company to invest in,” he said, adding that among the investment opportunities discussed are in the oil and gas industry, renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia, halal and semiconductor industries.

As of 2023, a total of 2,810 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with an investment value of RM102.11 billion (US$29.67 billion), creating 344,120 job opportunities.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner for nine consecutive years. In 2023, total trade between Malaysia and Japan was valued at RM156.64 billion (US$34.39 billion).

