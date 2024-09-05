Khairy Jamaluddin named member of India-based company’s board

NEW DELHI: Malaysia’s former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar has been named a member of India-based Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd’s board.

The company, formerly known as Fischer Chemic Ltd, announced his appointment as additional director in the capacity of independent director for a term of five years starting May 4, 2024 in a recent stock market filing.

Khairy served as the Minister of Health between 2021 and 2022 and as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation from 2020 to 2021.

Fischer Medical Ventures is mainly engaged in the trading of laboratory chemicals and machineries.

It announced management changes following the successful completion of the open offer made by Time Medical International Ventures Pte Ltd and other investors.

The board approved the appointment of Ravindran Govindan as chairman and managing director and Svetlana Rao Raviwada as a whole time director for a term of five years.