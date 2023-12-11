King of Jordan holds talks with Prime Minister Anwar

RIYADH: Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Saturday, on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza.

The two sides discussed efforts to halt the war in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They aslo discussed ways to end the humanitarian crisis affecting innocent people in the region, and the necessity of addressing escalatory actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly the attacks by settlers against Palestinians, according to the report.-Bernama