Malaysia calls for boosting of Asean-India ties

NEW DELHI: Malaysia called for strengthening ASEAN-India relations as senior Indian and Southeast Asian officials met in New Delhi to review cooperation between the two sides.

ASEAN-Malaysia National Secretariat director-general Datuk Zanariah Zainal Abidin led the Malaysia delegation to the 26th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting held on May 2 to 3.

The meeting discussed various projects and initiatives within the scope of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Malaysia favours expanding cooperation in energy transition, trade, counterterrorism, digitalisation and science, technology and innovation, according to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

Malaysia emphasised its consistent position on the situation in Palestine, especially in Gaza, as the officials exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Preparations for the ASEAN-India Summit to be held in Vientiane, Lao PDR, were also discussed, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Jaideep Mazumdar, secretary east of the Indian Foreign Ministry, and Albert Chua, permanent secretary at Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.