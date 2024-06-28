Maldives police arrest junior environment minister over ‘witchcraft’ allegations

NEW DELHI: A junior minister in the Maldivian Ministry of Climate Change, Environment and Energy has been arrested by police.

It was not clear what the charges against Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem were, but online reports on Friday suggested she faced allegations of witchcraft.

Shamnaz and two others were held on Sunday in the capital Male and remanded to police custody for seven days.

She has been suspended from her post along with her former husband Adam Rameez, who is a minister at President Mohamed Muizzu’s Office, according to a report on the Edition website.

Both were suspended due to an ongoing investigation, the report said, citing presidential spokeswoman Heena Waleed.