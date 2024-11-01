Marcos, Jokowi discuss disputes in South China Sea, regional matters

ISTANBUL: Leaders of the Philippines and Indonesia discussed territorial disputes in the South China Sea and other regional matters on Wednesday, in Manila, Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he had a fruitful and honest discussion on regional events of mutual interest such as the developments in the South China Sea with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, reported Anadolu News Agency (AA).

Marcos said the two sides also discussed regional cooperation and initiatives under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said the Philippines and Indonesia “affirmed our insistence on the universality” of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which sets out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and seas.

In conjunction with Widodo’s official visit to Manila, the two countries signed an agreement on energy cooperation and also agreed to strengthen ties in defence, security and trade.

“As immediate neighbours and fellow archipelagic states, the Philippines and Indonesia agreed to continue our cooperation on political and security matters,” said Marcos.

President Widodo welcomed the strengthening of cooperation on border security but said there are still issues that need to be resolved.

According to Anadolu’s report, these include the need to expedite the Revision of the Border Crossing Agreement and Border Patrol Agreement of 1975 and the discussion on the settlement of continental boundaries.

In addition, Widodo also sought Marcos’ support for the Philippines’ purchase of anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Philippine Navy from Indonesia, it added.–Bernama-AA