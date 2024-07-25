Over 1,000 tourists evacuated due to Puglia wildfire in Italy

ROME: The fire brigade on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of a campsite and holiday village hosting around 1,200 holidaymakers as a precautionary measure due to a major wildfire in a forest around San Felice Bay, near the Puglia seaside town of Vieste.

According to the Italian News Agency (ANSA), tourists without cars were being taken by boat to a gymnasium provided by the Vieste town council.

Two Canadair planes and a fire brigade helicopter, along with fire-engine teams on the ground were in action to combat the flames, which were being pushed towards the holiday village by strong winds.

A probe has been opened into the blaze and arson is suspected, said Carabinieri Lieutenant Colonel Giuliano Palomba, who is coordinating the investigation.