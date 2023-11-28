Palestinian death toll in occupied West Bank soars to 240 since Oct 7

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli military gunfire west of Ramallah in the central West Bank late on Monday, raising the death toll to 240 since Oct 7.

“We have received the body of a martyr at the Palestine Medical Complex from the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah,“ the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated in a press release.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army stormed the town of Beitunia, firing live ammunition and tear gas at dozens of Palestinians shortly before the release of the fourth batch of prisoners as part of the prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

The witnesses indicated that violent clashes erupted, during which several Palestinians were injured.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in front of the Ofer Prison checkpoint near the town of Beitunia, awaiting the release of the prisoners. -Bernama