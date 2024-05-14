PM embarks on official visit to Krygyz Republic, to boost bilateral ties

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will go on a two-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic starting tomorrow, to strengthen relations between Malaysia and the republic besides exploring cooperation opportunities and strengthening trade relations.

Malaysian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, Ilham Tuah Illias said the visit was Anwar’s first visit since taking up the post of Prime Minister and the second visit by a Malaysian Prime Minister to the landlocked country in 28 years, after the last visit in 1996.

“We (Malaysia) have had very close diplomatic relations with the Kyrgyz Republic since the 1990s in various fields such as trade, education, tourism and technical assistance.

“Apart from that, both countries also have the same stance on various issues such as geopolitics and economics on the international stage,“ he told the media in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s official visit here today.

According to Ilham Tuah, the Kyrgyz Republic was the first country Anwar visited in the framework of the Prime Minister’s visit to Central Asian countries which included Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the visit to those countries was very meaningful considering that Central Asia is now ‘the new frontier’.

Ilham Tuah said the Kyrgyz Republic, which became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991, saw Malaysia as a model of a developed Islamic country and could share skills to develop human resources in a more productive direction to advance the country.

“Ninety per cent of the population here is Muslim and we see a lot that we can share and explore such as the halal ecosystem, besides they have also expressed interest in Islamic banking being introduced here,“ he said.

In this regard, Ilham Tuah said the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to exchange views with halal-related agencies, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) which is known for its halal recognition at the international level as well as developing cooperation for a halal product manufacturing laboratory with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). .

In 2023, the Kyrgyz Republic is Malaysia’s 133rd global trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM162.31 million (US$36.35 million) and a trade surplus of RM159.88 million (US$35.82 million) in favour of Malaysia.

Ilham Tuah said apart from trade, other areas of cooperation that can be strengthened between the two countries include education and tourism as there are direct flights from Malaysia to the Kyrgyz Republic and neighbouring countries such as Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“A total of 132 students here are pursuing their studies either at public or private higher education institutions in 2023, while more than 2,000 people were recorded traveling to Malaysia because of attractions such as beaches and islands, given that this is a landlocked country,“ he said.

In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic also intends to highlight their tourism products to Malaysians through the Prime Minister’s visit to Ala Archa National Park, which is located more than 30 kilometres (km) from Bishkek.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Bishkek tonight, before he kicks off his two-day official visit with a wreath laying ceremony at the Ata-Beyit Memorial Complex on Wednesday morning. Ata-Beyit translated as ‘Grave of Our Fathers’ was established in 2000 to serve as a symbol of remembrance and pays tribute to those who lost their lives during various horrific events and were interred in mass graves in the vicinity.

From there, Anwar is scheduled to depart to Ala Archa State Residence for a guard of honour ceremony followed by a four-eye meeting with the Kyrgyz Republic’s President Sadyr Japarov before the Prime Minister leads the Malaysian delegation for a meeting with the President.

Both Anwar and Sadyr Japarov are also expected to sign a joint statement and hold a press conference before Anwar’s meeting with his counterpart, Chairman of the Cabinet Minister Akylbek Zhaparov

Anwar is also scheduled to attend a reception hosted by the President.

On the second day, the Malaysian Prime Minister will begin with a walkabout and cultural event at Ala Archa National Park followed by Anwar’s departure for a next visit to Kazakhstan.