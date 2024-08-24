Russian weapons depot burning after drone attack: Reports

MOSCOW: Ukraine has hit an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region in drone attacks against Russia, reported German news agency (dpa) on Saturday, citing local media.

The target was a depot near the small town of Ostrogoshsk, around 100 kilometres south of Voronezh, reported the independent internet portal Astra.

Although there is no official mention of an ammunition depot, Governor Alexander Gusev ordered a state of emergency to be declared in three villages due to the “consequences of a fire and the detonation of explosive objects”.

Two women were injured by the explosions, one of whom had to be hospitalised, he wrote on Telegram. Some 200 people had to be evacuated.

Two people were also injured by drone attacks in the neighbouring region of Belgorod, according to official information.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported shooting down seven drones, five over the Voronezh region and one each over Belgorod and Bryansk. It did not provide any information on the damage.

On the Ukrainian side, the military reported a massive Russian missile attack on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Four X-22 cruise missiles had hit the island. Glide bombs were also dropped over the Kherson region. There was no information about damage.

Snake Island is considered strategically important for the control of the western Black Sea region. Russia had conquered it in the first days of the war, but later had to vacate it again.

- Bernama, dpa