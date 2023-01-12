S Korea’s KAI signs deal with SpaceX to launch next-gen midsized satellite in 2025

SEOUL: Korea Aerospace Industries Co (KAI) said Friday it has signed a deal with United States’ space firm SpaceX to launch South Korea’s next-generation midsized satellite number 2 in 2025, Yonhap news agency reported.

It marks KAI’s second deal with SpaceX following a similar arrangement for the launch of the next-generation midsized satellite number 4 signed in July of 2021.

Financial terms of the deal, however, were not disclosed.

Following the latest deal, KAI plans to launch both satellites into space on board the US company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The satellites will be used in state projects, such as land resource management and disaster response missions.

KAI said the next-generation medium-sized satellite number 2 had experienced delays in its launch due to external factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

The SpaceX deal was reached in collaboration with the government to prevent further delays in the launch, it added.–Bernama-Yonhap