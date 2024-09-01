Saudi Crown Prince stresses importance of stopping Israel’s war on Gaza in talks with Blinken

ISTANBUL: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the importance of stopping Israel’s war on Gaza in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

He received Blinken at his winter retreat in the northwestern Saudi city of Al-Ula, Anadolu Agency citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He spoke with the top US diplomat on the importance of intensifying humanitarian efforts for Palestinians in Gaza and working to create conditions for security and stability.

He also stressed the importance of “a peace process that ensures that the Palestinian people gain their legitimate rights and achieve a just and lasting peace”, according to Anadolu.

Blinken is on an official visit to the region until Jan 11 that includes Türkiye, Greece, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt, according to the US State Department.

His tour comes at a time when the Israeli army has waged a devastating war on Gaza since Oct 7 that has resulted in the killing of at least 23,084 Palestinians and the wounding of 58,926 others.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency