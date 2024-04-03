Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

NEW DELHI: Shehbaz Sharif (pix) was sworn in as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister on Monday.

The 72-year-old was administered the oath of office at the presidential palace in Islamabad by President Arif Alvi.

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member, Shehbaz was elected to the top post by securing 201 votes against 92 for his rival Omar Ayub Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Those present at the swearing-in ceremony included his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Zardari’s son and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Shehbaz’s niece and Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister between April 2022 and August 2023 following the fall of Imran Khan’s PTI-led government two years ago.

Pakistan had held its general elections on Feb 8. -Bernama