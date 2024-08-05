Singapore Airforce jet crashes following takeoff, pilot suffers injuries

PETALING JAYA: A F-16 jet belonging to the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) crashed at its Tengah airbase after the pilot experienced an issue during take-off, this afternoon.

Singapore’s defence ministry said in a statement that in the incident, which occurred at 12.35pm, the pilot had responded in accordance with emergency procedures.

“The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base.

“The pilot is conscious and able to walk.

“He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel are hurt,” RSAF added.

The RSAF further stated that it is responding to the situation and will detailed investigation updates as soon as it is made available.