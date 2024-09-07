PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has approved 16 insect species, including crickets, locusts and silkworms, for human consumption and animal feed, effective immediately.

According to Channel News Asia, these species have been deemed of low regulatory concern by the SFA, as per a circular issued to processed food and animal feed traders on Monday (Jul 8).

“These insects and insect products can be used for human consumption or as animal feed for food-producing animals.”

This approval follows a public consultation on insect regulation conducted by the SFA in late 2022.

The SFA’s new insect regulatory framework outlines guidelines for approving insects as food. These guidelines are aimed at businesses that import, farm, or process insects.

Key stipulations include ensuring insects have a history of human consumption, preventing contaminants during farming and processing, farming in regulated establishments with food safety controls and prohibiting harvesting from the wild.

The final insect products must also be safe for consumption.

For insects outside the approved 16 species, an evaluation process is required to ensure their safety, SFA stated.

Although there are no international standards for insect consumption as of today, the SFA’s guidelines are based on a thorough scientific review and reference practices from regions such as the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand.

Products containing insects must have clear labelling indicating their nature.

These products will also undergo the SFA’s inspection and surveillance, including food safety testing. “Food that is found to be non-compliant with SFA’s food safety regulations will not be allowed for sale,” it stated.