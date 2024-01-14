South Asian countries reiterate ‘One China’ policy after Taiwan presidential poll

NEW DELHI: South Asian countries have reaffirmed their longstanding “One China” policy following the victory of William Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, in Taiwan’s presidential election.

“Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear and principled. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. Pakistan adheres to One China Policy, and calls for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter,“ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The Afghanistan government said on Sunday it is “committed to ‘One China’ principle and considers interference in China’s internal affairs provocative and detrimental to regional peace and stability.”

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu after returning from his state visit to China on Saturday emphasised his country’s “One China” policy, saying relations between the two countries are based on “mutual respect, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal matters.”

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and views the new leader as more pro-independence.

Lai, 64, succeeds Tsai Ing-wen, who has served two presidential terms on the island of 23 million people.

The Chinese government on Sunday strongly criticised the United States for the State Department’s statement congratulating Lai on his victory.

“We urge the US to stop interactions of an official nature with Taiwan and stop sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence’,“ the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

China said the US statement “on the election in China’s Taiwan region seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques.” - Bernama