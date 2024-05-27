Spain, Ireland, Norway condemn Rafah attack, affirm Palestine recognition

ISTANBUL: Israel’s Sunday attack on Rafah, which killed at least 35 Palestinians, has further heightened tensions, prompting Spain, Ireland, and Norway to reiterate their announcement to recognise the state of Palestine, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The bombing has been widely condemned by the foreign ministers of these European countries, underscoring the urgency for a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

At a joint press conference in Brussels, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasised the binding nature of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling, which ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

He highlighted that the ongoing warfare constitutes a breach of international law and stressed the need for adherence to the ICJ’s compulsory measures.

According to Eide, discussions leading to this decision included a meeting between donors to the Palestinian Authority and the new Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

They discussed improving service delivery and governance, including incorporating Gaza into a more structured Palestinian administration.

Eide also mentioned a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal, discussing a regional peace plan that includes normalisation between Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

He encouraged other countries to follow Spain, Ireland, and Norway's recognition of Palestine, noting that many European countries are considering similar actions.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin condemned the Rafah attack, describing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as barbaric and urging Israel to cease its military operations immediately.

He stressed the importance of multilateralism and the independence of international legal institutions.

Martin called for an unconditional release of hostages and a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to recognising the state of Palestine, emphasising that their decision was in support of a peaceful resolution.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also criticised Israel's actions, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and upholding international law. He reiterated that the ICJ’s decision is binding and compulsory for all parties.

Albares announced his intention to rally support from other EU nations to back the ICJ’s decision and enforce it if Israel continues to disregard the court’s ruling.

He pointed out that recognising the state of Palestine aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire and ultimately, a lasting peace.