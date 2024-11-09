Thousands protesters rally outside Australia’s defence industry expo

SYDNEY: Thousands of anti-war protesters gathered on Wednesday morning to rally outside a defence industry exposition in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria, reported Xinhua, citing local media.

Demonstrators began to gather at 6 am local time on Wednesday outside the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne’s CBD, waving Palestinian flags and banging drums while chanting “free Palestine” amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

City roads were blocked and public transport was disrupted on Wednesday morning.

Police clashed with protesters and used capsicum spray as projectiles were thrown at mounted officers, said local media.

Running from Wednesday until Friday at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the biennial conference has attracted hundreds of companies and organisations displaying lethal technology.

The state government of Victoria granted police special powers under anti-terror legislation to search people and vehicles in the area surrounding the event and called in additional police from regional areas and interstate to bolster security.

Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy, has condemned the protests.