Trump wins Idaho’s Republican presidential caucus

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday won Idaho’s Republican presidential caucus, easily beating former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and inching closer toward the GOP nomination.

Earlier in the day, the former president won Republican presidential caucus in the mid-western state of Missouri. Also on Saturday, he was awarded more delegates during a Republican convention in Michigan, following his victory in the northern state’s primary on Tuesday.

The latest news from the three states came after Trump’s victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, drawing him closer to the Republican presidential nomination.

Super Tuesday, the day in the presidential primary cycle when most states vote, is fast approaching. It’s typical for approximately one-third of all delegates to the Republican or Democratic conventions to be distributed on this day. This year’s Super Tuesday falls on March 5, when some 15 states and one territory will vote.

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court decided to take up Trump’s assertion of immunity from prosecution in his efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, as he seeks to postpone legal proceedings while campaigning for a return to the presidency.

The US presidential primaries, extending through June, precede the Republican National Convention in July, where the party’s presidential nominee is officially selected by delegates, followed by the Democratic National Convention in August.

The 2024 Election Day falls on Nov. 5. - Bernama, Xinhua