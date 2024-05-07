UK’s Keir Starmer says people of Britain have voted for change

LONDON: Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the country had voted for change and it was time for his party to deliver, speaking after winning his seat in parliament.

“Tonight people here and around the country have spoken, and they’re ready for change,“ Starmer said.

“The change begins right here.”

Exit polls published earlier showed Labour winning the national election with a clear majority, placing Starmer on track to take over as prime minister from Rishi Sunak and end 14 years of Conservative-led governments.